EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK! Let Jazz Jennings' Letter To Her Younger Self Move You To Tears!

Ahead of National Coming Out Day (October 11), Logo and NewNowNext have launched an editorial series where 40 prominent figures in the LGBTQ community have written letters to their younger selves in order to share some wisdom they wish they had received back in the day. AH-Mazing!!

We've gotten our hands on Jazz Jennings' piece for the series — and, boy, is it moving AF. In case you're unfamiliar with Jazz's story, the teen activist publicly identified herself as transgender at quite a young age and has documented her journey on various media platforms for over a decade. She currently stars on TLC's I Am Jazz.

Dear 5-year-old Jazz, I know that so many people attempt to cloud the purity of your happiness with their tenacious hatred. I know that your eyes glisten with hope, yet they will still be denied by the intolerance of society. I know that your heart beats with the gratifying rhythm of freedom yet so many others prefer the trepidatious sound of fear or the unrelenting drum of cruelty. However, let that hope in your eyes and the love in your heart continuously be confident that one day everyone will be able to hear that alluring melody of freedom. Continue to smile big and move forward in the direction of progress, for you will see change be brought upon this world—a change that you will help create. Love,

Your 16-year-old self

