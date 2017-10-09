Sry, Tyrese! Vin Diesel Sides With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In The Latest Fast & Furious Drama That Includes The Rock's Response!

What's one thing stronger than family? Franchise growth opportunities!
And it looks that Vin Diesel is putting business before blood in the latest chapter of… "the Fast and the Furious cast's online beefs."
For the past few weeks, Tyrese Gibson has been begging Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson NOT to go forward with a solo Hobbs spinoff movie as it would push back the release of Fast & Furious 9 — and, more importantly, Gibson's paycheck.
After The Rock officially signed on for the spinoff with Jason Statham — effectively postponing Fast 9 from April 19, 2019 to an April 10, 2020 release — Gibson attacked his costar on Instagram for what he claimed was hijacking the franchise while kicking the #FastFam to the curb.
Of course, it didn't take long for other members of the crew to chime in on the beef. But the response of one cast member in particular has caught us by surprise!
Diesel addressed the dispute on Instagram over the weekend and made it clear he was siding with The Rock, despite their well documented
PR stunt social media quarrel last year.
Captioning a snap of himself and Johnson from Fast 5, the 50-year-old defended the Hobbs spinoff, noting it was the perfect way to hold fans over while Universal does some much needed maintenance on the rest of the Fast franchise.
Not only that, Vin totally took credit for bringing Johnson on board in the first place! (Look away, Tyrese!):
Brotherhood… and all it's complexities. This scene was filmed in Puerto Rico, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Such a beautiful island, the people were so warm and welcoming. I turned 43 that summer… and my son Vincent was born. A woman named Jan Kelly responded to a question I had asked on Facebook, 'who they would like to see me work with?' She said would love to see me work with Dwayne… I listened to her request and he became Hobbs. I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed… but it would be unfair to say it is anyone's fault. As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success. However, like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance. My good friend and the godfather of Universal, Ron Meyer has granted me the time to do just that. We have some very exciting news to share soon… stay tuned. Yours truly, Dom #FamilyAlwaysA post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT
On Monday, The Rock also addressed the controversy head on in — what else? — an Instagram caption, explaining that the Hobbs movie would "create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool."
The WWE star promised to use his spinoff platform for the good of the fans by creating "new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms." He shared:
Daddy’s gotta go back to work ~ Hobbs. Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz. Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans. I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool. I want to use my spinoff platform to create new characters that fans will ultimately love to have fun with in multiple chapters and platforms. Film, TV, Digital, Virtual Reality etc.. the more opportunities we can create the better for the fans. Smart business. Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum. #HOBBS #SevenBucksProds #NewOpportunities #CandyAssesNeedNotApply JULY 2019A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:41am PDT
Well, looks like Tyrese has no choice but to get on board now.
