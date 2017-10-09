Harvey Weinstein Asked Hollywood Producers To Save Him From Being Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal: 'I Am Desperate For Your Help'

Harvey Weinstein tried every trick in the book to prevent his sexual harassment allegations from coming to light.

And when that didn't work, the mega-producer used another tactic in hopes of saving his ass from being fired: complete and utter desperation!

According to Variety, The Weinstein Company founder tried to intimidate his staffers into not cooperating with an independent investigation after harassment claims were made against him in last week's explosive New York Times expose.

The source claims that Weinstein's domineering conduct was among the reasons the company's board of directors decided to fire him over the weekend.

After the Times' report went public, the board hired private investigator John Kiernan to make a probe into accusations that Weinstein sexually harassed actress, staffers, and others over the past three decades.

Though Weinstein categorically denied many of the specific claims and threatened to sue the paper, he has apologized for his indiscretions and promised to get therapy. But when his public apologies weren't enough, Weinstein turned to his old Hollywood chums for a life vest in the final hour before his termination.

The Hollywood Reporter shared part of a private email Weinstein sent to a number of high-level executives at studios, networks, and talent agencies, begging them to help save his job. He wrote:

"All I'm asking, is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling. Whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I'd be able to get there… I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can't support me."

Apparently, Weinstein wasn't supported enough in the end. On Sunday, TWC moved to terminate his employment with the company he co-founded with brother Bob Weinstein in 2005.

So long, farewell!

Read his final plea (below):

"My board is thinking of firing me. All I'm asking, is let me take a leave of absence and get into heavy therapy and counseling. Whether it be in a facility or somewhere else, allow me to resurrect myself with a second chance. A lot of the allegations are false as you know but given therapy and counseling as other people have done, I think I'd be able to get there. I could really use your support or just your honesty if you can't support me. But if you can, I need you to send a letter to my private gmail address. The letter would only go to the board and no one else. We believe what the board is trying to do is not only wrong but might be illegal and would destroy the company. If you could write this letter backing me, getting me the help and time away I need, and also stating your opposition to the board firing me, it would help me a lot. I am desperate for your help. Just give me the time to have therapy. Do not let me be fired. If the industry supports me, that is all I need. With all due respect, I need the letter today."

