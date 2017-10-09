Reporter Says Harvey Weinstein Called After Sexual Assault To Say He 'Had A Great Time' — See Lauren Sivan Tell Her Story On TODAY!

Matt Damon & Russell Crowe Allegedly Helped Harvey Weinstein Kill A Different Sexual Harassment Exposé -- OVER A DECADE AGO!
Matt Damon and Russell Crowe have some 'splainin' to do!
Following The New York Times' explosive exposé on Harvey Weinstein and claims of his decades of sexual harassment, many are left wondering how this was allowed to go on for so long. Well, it appears as though the boys' club in Hollywood enabled the indie movie mogul's behavior.
What do we mean exactly?? Apparently, this isn't the first time a piece about Weinstein's gross conduct has been written, as a similar story was drafted back in 2004. The reason it never saw the light of day is because Damon and Crowe allegedly helped Weinstein gut the investigation into a practically nothing piece.
Sharon Waxman, founder of The Wrap, made these bold claims in a new story on Sunday. The longtime journalist revealed:
