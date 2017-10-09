Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein Donald Trump Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, TV News, Legal Matters, Girl Power, Daytime TV, Megyn Kelly >> Reporter Says Harvey Weinstein Called After Sexual Assault To Say He 'Had A Great Time' — See Lauren Sivan Tell Her Story On TODAY!

Reporter Says Harvey Weinstein Called After Sexual Assault To Say He 'Had A Great Time' — See Lauren Sivan Tell Her Story On TODAY!

10/09/2017 1:38 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooTV NewsLegal MattersGirl PowerDaytime TVMegyn Kelly

no title

It seems Harvey Weinstein has allegedly been allowed to sexually harass and assault women in Hollywood for years with impunity — which means there are a LOT of women who have stories to tell.

One of the worst we've heard came from reporter Lauren Sivan, who gave a detailed account of the movie exec cornering her and forcing her to watch him masturbate into a potted plant.

But it wasn't over.

Related: Lisa Bloom Is OUT As Harvey Weinstein's Legal Advisor!

Harvey felt so untouchable back then he actually called her up the next day!

In a TODAY show interview with Megyn Kelly, who has had her own experiences with sexual misconduct in the workplace, Lauren revealed:

"The next day, after I fled basically, he called my station, they said, 'I have Harvey Weinstein on the line for you,' and my heart sank. And he said, 'I just want to let you know I had a great time last night.'"

WTF?! Ick! And it doesn't end there; Lauren says Harvey continued:

"'Yeah, I had a great time last night. I'm going away overseas on a trip. I would love to see you again, if that's something we could do.'"

Wow.

See how she responded, PLUS a discussion of what needs to change for more women to feel comfortable coming forward (below):

[Image via NBC/KIKA/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Matt Damon & Russell Crowe Allegedly Helped Harvey Weinstein Kill A Different Sexual Harassment Exposé — OVER A DECADE AGO!
Next story »
Rose McGowan Calls For The Entire Weinstein Co. Board To Resign!
See All Comments