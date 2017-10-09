John Oliver Went IN On Harvey Weinstein! Watch!

The sexual misconduct scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein is not going away any time soon.

John Oliver had a great take on the scandal, first reminding us lest we forget that Saturday was the one-year anniversary of the tape of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault on a hot mic.

Sadly, even that was not enough to take down the beast.

Related: Matt Damon & Russell Crowe Allegedly Helped Weinstein Kill A Previous Exposé

Then the Last Week Tonight host went after Weinstein's response to the allegations, yelling:

"Your excuse isn't an excuse!"

See the funny but also pretty darn sad segment (below):

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: donald trump, harvey weinstein, john oliver, last week tonight, late night tv, politik, sexual assault, tv news