Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein Donald Trump Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Politik, Donald Trump, Late Night TV, John Oliver >> John Oliver Went IN On Harvey Weinstein! Watch!

John Oliver Went IN On Harvey Weinstein! Watch!

10/09/2017 2:49 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpLate Night TVJohn Oliver

no title

The sexual misconduct scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein is not going away any time soon.

John Oliver had a great take on the scandal, first reminding us lest we forget that Saturday was the one-year anniversary of the tape of Donald Trump bragging about sexual assault on a hot mic.

Sadly, even that was not enough to take down the beast.

Related: Matt Damon & Russell Crowe Allegedly Helped Weinstein Kill A Previous Exposé

Then the Last Week Tonight host went after Weinstein's response to the allegations, yelling:

"Your excuse isn't an excuse!"

See the funny but also pretty darn sad segment (below):

[Image via HBO.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Disney Alum Tiffany Thornton Gets Married Two Years After Tragic Passing Of Her First Husband
Next story »
Janet Jackson & Her Former Backup Dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Together Again Onstage At The Hollywood Bowl!
See All Comments