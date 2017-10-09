Janet Jackson & Her Former Backup Dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Together Again Onstage At The Hollywood Bowl!

And we thought Ivana Trump's last interview was wild!

Donald Trump's first wife, whom he divorced after cheating with Marla Maples in 1993, is on tour for her book Raising Trump, and she's not holding back even a little bit.

On Monday morning, Ivana (who by the way forgives Donald and solely blames Marla who she says "ruined my family and my marriage") says she talks to the President about once every "fourteen days."

BUT she does worry about how it makes Melania Trump feel:

"I have the direct number to White House, but I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that. Because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm First Lady, OK?"

Whoa.

Sure, she's joking, but her words are absolutely loaded. Like when she refers to Melania being forced to live in Washington:

