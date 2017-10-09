Janet Jackson & Her Former Backup Dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum Are Together Again Onstage At The Hollywood Bowl!

Home Videos Photos Shop
What an amazing moment!

As you may know, Jenna Dewan Tatum's career started when she landed the gig dancing for Janet Jackson back in 2001 and 2002 on the All For You tour — and on Sunday night, we came full circle when the two reunited onstage during the 51-year-old singer's sold out performance at the Hollywood Bowl!

Of the fun evening, Channing Tatum's wife shared to Instagram:

What a dream!

See if you can spot Jenna dancing to Rhythm Nation (below)!!

