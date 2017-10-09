Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Kerr Aldean Return To Las Vegas One Week After Mass Shooting: 'We Will Never Forget'

Jason Aldean has returned to Las Vegas.

A mere week after his performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival was derailed by a tragic mass shooting, the country crooner and his pregnant wife Brittany Kerr Aldean returned to Sin City to visit with hospitalized survivors of the shooting. Understandably, the visit was an emotional one for the Aldeans.

As we previously reported, Jason was on stage performing when gunman Stephen Paddock began raining bullets from his 32nd-floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay onto the 22,000 person crowd. The domestic terrorist attack left at least 58 people dead and over 500 others injured.

Alongside the picture (above), Mrs. Aldean wrote:

"Feels surreal being back in Vegas today. Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼"

Well said. Not to mention, Jason and Brittany's visit clearly meant the world to those recovering from the shooting. Just take a look at what's been shared on social media thus far:

Jason Aldean pays a hospital visit to Las Vegas shooting victims including Zack Mesker from San Marcos Ca. and his GF Lauren. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/i3tg45e7k4

The Dirt Road Anthem singer's visit to Las Vegas followed his appearance on Saturday Night Live where he paid tribute to the victims, as well as Tom Petty, with a performance of I Won't Back Down.

But things are about to return to normal for Aldean as his They Don't Know tour is set to resume on October 12 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. We're sure that'll be an emotional night for Jason as well.

As always, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

