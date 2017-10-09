The Lovin' Spoonful's Jerry Yester Arrested For Child Pornography

Jerry Yester of The Lovin' Spoonful, the rock band responsible for the hit song Do You Believe In Magic, has been arrested.

It's only now been revealed the musician was busted Thursday for child pornography in Arkansas, and is facing 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing the images.

The 74-year-old was taken in by the Cyber Crimes Unit of the Boone County Sheriff's Department, and was released later that day on a $35K bond.

Special agents became aware of Jerry's activity after it was determined a computer at his household was downloading the pornography.

