Kathie Lee Gifford Speaks On Allegations Against Her 'Friend' Harvey Weinstein — While Revealing A Producer Once Masturbated In Front Of Her

Expose them all!

While commenting on Lauren Sivan's interview about being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was also forced to watch as an unnamed producer masturbated in front of her when she was at the beginning of her career.

The Today host went on to say that she's always considered Weinstein a "friend" and that she has been blindsided by the allegations against him.

The 64-year-old personality recounted that the "exact same thing" happened to her after listening to Sivan's story. KLG opened up about being invited to a producer's home because his office was "under construction."

Gifford said of the traumatizing experience:

"I learned from that, boy. I felt grateful I got out of there without being raped. When you're so demeaned, you feel dirty and so stupid. I thought, 'Kathie, idiot. Never go to somebody's house.' I was 21 years old."

As for Weinstein's current scandal, the TV personality admitted:

"He's always been fantastic to me. I never saw any of this. I'm not saying it didn't happen. I'm just saying I know a different man, just like I did with Bill Cosby. So it's very upsetting to me on a personal level. This is a man I considered a friend. I feel for his family, and I feel for him. It's also upsetting for me as a woman that this kind of behavior is real, and no one ever thinks it's going to catch up with them."

Excuse us, you feel for him??? Certainly that isn't what she meant… especially after having had a similar disturbing experience happen to her!

Thoughts??

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: bill cosby, disgusting!, harvey weinstein, kathie lee gifford, sad sad, sex, tv news