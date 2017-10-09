Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Body Dysmorphia On KUWTK As 'Belligerent' Scott Disick Freaks Out Over Kourtney Kardashian's New Man!

There seems to be no lack of drama on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

On Sunday's episode, Kim Kardashian West continued to battle her anxiety stemming from her Paris robbery while trying to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in Mexico!

Staying at friend and Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis' home in Punta Mita, the momma-of-two called him up in tears, asking:

"Are you sure it's safe here?"

Kimmy explained in the episode:

"Ever since Paris I just go through this worst-case scenario mode in my head…. It hit me that all of these people in the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with our Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags."

And she continued, adding she feels she can at least trust Joe:

"He had a really awful situation where he was kidnapped. He calms me down."

Sadly for the reality TV star, it wasn't just security she was worried about!

As we previously reported, the reality TV starlet flipped out when she saw paparazzi photographed her at unflattering angles:

"You take pictures and people just body shame you. It's like literally giving me body dysmorphia… I'm so insecure."

Even Kim admitted it was unlike her, sharing on the jet ride home she actually used to seek out the paparazzi:

"It's just that I don't want it to be said that ‘Kim was here.' I just don't want to be in the mix the way that I used to. How desperate I was going to every restaurant…. Wanting to be seen. I'd be like, ‘Oh, Katsuya? I know the paparazzi's there.'"

Now she describes herself as "socially awkward" and would rather be at home enjoying the "chill life."

Meanwhile, Kourtney faced her own issues with her baby daddy, Scott Disick!

Trying to give him a heads up about the possibility of pics coming out of her on a date, Kourt gets him on the phone while Khloé Kardashian listens on.

A clearly pissed off and "belligerent" Scott was audible as Khloé said:

"He's screaming at the top of his lungs. Is he drunk right now?"

Recounting the conversation for her sister, Kourt spilled:

"I go, ‘You wouldn't even give me a warning. I'm just giving you a heads up, should I not do that?' And I'm like, ‘Next time I won't,' and he's like, ‘There's gonna be a next time?!'"

She explained in her confessional:

"Last night I went to dinner with a guy and was photographed and I just felt like I should give Scott a heads up out of respect, even though he hasn't done the same to me in the past. But the photos never ended up coming out in the end so it was pretty much all for nothing."

Oh boy.

Guess that explains the whole drama with Kourt saying Scott's out with a "different hooker every day."

