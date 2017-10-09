Kit Harington's April Fools' Day Prank On Fiancée Rose Leslie Almost Ended Their Relationship!

Model Zoe Brock Details Being 'Harveyed' By Harvey Weinstein -- Read Her Upsetting Account HERE
Harvey Weinstein's list of victims only seems to be growing.
Following the explosive New York Times exposé which detailed the indie movie mogul's decades of sexual harassment, several women have come forward to discuss their unsavory experiences with Weinstein. One of the latest people to speak out is model Zoe Brock.
It's been 20 years since Miz Brock's encounter with Harvey, but she clearly remembers how he allegedly lured her back to his hotel room and begged for a massage. Now, if you read the Times coverage, you know that was Weinstein's total M.O.
Per Zoe's Medium post, she was only 23 years old when she was "Harveyed." Apparently, the New Zealand-born beauty met Weinstein in 1997 while they were both at the Cannes Film Festival. She revealed: