Kit Harington's April Fools' Day Prank On Fiancée Rose Leslie Almost Ended Their Relationship!

It looks like Jon Snow knows SOMETHING!!

During his recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Kit Harington revealed he's quite the prankster as he pulled an epic gag on his fiancée on April Fools' Day.

Apparently, the Haringtons take April Fools' Day VVV seriously, so he decided to put a fake decapitated head in his refrigerator for his love, Rose Leslie to find.

Video: Watch Kit In The Gunpowder Trailer HERE!!

Let's just say the red-headed beauty was less than pleased by the prank. LOLz!

Be sure to watch her reaction for yourself (below)!!

HIGHlarious!! We doubt Kit will be pranking Rose again as she threatened to end their relationship over the lark. Speaking of the love birds' romance, the Game of Thrones hunk also shared some deets about their engagement (below).

See?? He's not so bad!!! *Wink*

Hey Kit, just so you know, we LOVE a good prank!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: funny, game of thrones, highlarious, kit harington, late night tv, prank, rose leslie, the jonathan ross show, tv news