Lorne Michaels Offers Up A B.S. Excuse About Why SNL Avoided Roasting Harvey Weinstein!

Lorne Michaels Offers Up A B.S. Excuse About Why SNL Avoided Roasting Harvey Weinstein!

10/09/2017 9:26 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsWacky, Tacky & TrueDonald TrumpSaturday Night LiveCrazzzzyControversy

lorne michaels defends skipping harvey weinstein joke

Saturday Night Live stayed noticeably tight-lipped about the Harvey Weinstein scandal during the October 7 show.

And the decision to NOT roast the ousted indie movie mogul came from SNL creator Lorne Michaels himself. Reportedly, Michaels was asked about the MIA Weinstein jokes as he was leaving the sketch show's after-party at 4 a.m.

In response to the question, it's said Lorne smiled and noted:

"It's a New York thing."

WHAT?? That's total bullshit. Donald Trump is from New York and they (rightfully) put him on blast all the time. Thus, it's unsurprising to report that both liberal and conservative viewers criticized SNL (below) for not weighing in on the sexual harassment controversy.

However, to be fair, DailyMail.com has since reported that the cast DID try out a Weinstein joke during dress rehearsal. Regardless, the quip never made it to air. One audience member told the publication:

"I remember a joke being made about him during weekend update… I don't remember the joke, I just remember that it got a big reaction from the audience."

So why was the joke cut?? Hmmmm, very suspicious.

We have a feeling they'll try to incorporate a joke into next week's show. But, at that point, it'll be a little too late — right??

[Image via WENN.]

