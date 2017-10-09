Lorne Michaels Offers Up A B.S. Excuse About Why SNL Avoided Roasting Harvey Weinstein!

Saturday Night Live stayed noticeably tight-lipped about the Harvey Weinstein scandal during the October 7 show.

And the decision to NOT roast the ousted indie movie mogul came from SNL creator Lorne Michaels himself. Reportedly, Michaels was asked about the MIA Weinstein jokes as he was leaving the sketch show's after-party at 4 a.m.

In response to the question, it's said Lorne smiled and noted:

"It's a New York thing."

WHAT?? That's total bullshit. Donald Trump is from New York and they (rightfully) put him on blast all the time. Thus, it's unsurprising to report that both liberal and conservative viewers criticized SNL (below) for not weighing in on the sexual harassment controversy.

Saturday Night Live not mentioning Weinstein tells you everything you need to know about Hollywood's integrity/politics #failingSNL

.@nbcsnl

— Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) October 8, 2017

Did everyone see that scorching sketch about Harvey Weinstein on Saturday Night Live? Yeah, me neither. #liberalcowards #Hypocrite #SNL

— john kay (@imjohnkay) October 8, 2017

Still waiting for Saturday Night Live Weinstein & Weiner goes to Washington skit! So much new materials to work from!

— Fool on the Hillz (@foolonthehillz) October 7, 2017

Why didn't big mouth Michael Che' say anything about Harvey Weinstein on SNL "Weekend Update"?He's got so much opinion about everything else

— Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) October 8, 2017

Really?! NO mention of Harvey Weinstein on #SNL #WeekendUpdate? This is starting to feel like a conspiracy… https://t.co/bMFJouIMTd

— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) October 8, 2017

However, to be fair, DailyMail.com has since reported that the cast DID try out a Weinstein joke during dress rehearsal. Regardless, the quip never made it to air. One audience member told the publication:

"I remember a joke being made about him during weekend update… I don't remember the joke, I just remember that it got a big reaction from the audience."

So why was the joke cut?? Hmmmm, very suspicious.

We have a feeling they'll try to incorporate a joke into next week's show. But, at that point, it'll be a little too late — right??

