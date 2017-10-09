Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein Donald Trump Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Politik, Whoopi Goldberg, John McCain, Joy Behar >> Meghan McCain Makes Her Debut As A Cohost On The View — WATCH!

Meghan McCain Makes Her Debut As A Cohost On The View — WATCH!

10/09/2017 5:31 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikWhoopi GoldbergJohn McCainJoy Behar

Meghan McCain

Welcome to The View, Meghan McCain!

John McCain's daughter had an emotional debut on the ABC talk show on Monday as she opened up about her dad's brain cancer diagnosis for the first time and what she hopes to bring to the program as the conservative voice!

Related: Jimmy Kimmel Praises John McCain

The Republican said it was "such a privilege" to be on the show as she took her official seat next to cohosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin.

She also acknowledged the shoes she was filling:

"It's so iconic, specifically, to be sitting in this chair that Elisabeth [Hasselbeck] made so great. I watched Elisabeth … as a young Republican in college. You know, to be the conservative on this show is something that I take very seriously."

Of her father's current health crisis, the 33-year-old said:

"When you hear cancer, a nuclear bomb goes off in your life. No matter who you are, I didn't realize how intense and disruptive and scary and hopeless and chaotic you would feel all day long."

Watch her full opening bit (below)!

Do U like this new addition?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger to wed in November
Next story »
Cara Delevingne On The 'More Traumatic Times' Of Being A Teenager: 'I Had Moments When I Didn't Want To Carry On'
See All Comments