Melania Trump Hits Back At 'Attention-Seeking' Ivana After Insulting Interview!

10/09/2017 3:40 PM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsPolitikDonald TrumpIvanka TrumpMelania Trump

no title

Well, can't say we didn't see this coming.

Donald Trump's ex Ivana Trump came out swinging with some classic First Wives Club shade in a new interview on GMA Monday morning.

She jokingly called herself the "first lady" then went on to talk about how she could improve on what Melania Trump does, if she wanted to, saying:

"Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom."

We weren't alone in reading the insulting implications in her words. If you had any thought that the actual First Lady would be too classy to respond to such an interview, think again.

Melania released an official statement through her communications director Stephanie Grisham, who said:

"Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

Snap!

So Melania is just as petty and combative as Donald? Of course she is! How else could they stay married for TWELVE years??

We mean, not as long as Ivana, but still, in Trump time that's an awful lot.

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Will this feud continue??

[Image via ABC/Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

