Meryl Streep Responds To Harvey Weinstein's 'Disgraceful' & 'Inexcusable' Sexual Harassment Allegations

Meryl Streep speaks out.

Four days after the explosive New York Times report exposing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein, his longtime collaborator has finally responded.

In a statement to Huffington Post, the 68-year-old actress called out the filmmaker's "inexcusable" behavior that was clearly an "abuse of power" — while saying she was unaware of this "disgraceful behavior" that was happening behind closed doors.

The full statement reads:

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes. One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And If everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it. The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."

We're sure this is shocking news, especially for someone she worked so closely with.

Thoughts??

