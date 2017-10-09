Naya Rivera 'Glad' To Have Her 'Family Back Together' After Dismissing Her Divorce!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/09/2017

Naya Rivera loves her family!

Naya Rivera is happy to have her family back together!

As we previously reported, the former Glee star announced last week she was calling off the divorce after filing to split from Ryan Dorsey nearly a year ago.

In a new interview with People, the actress divulged of her "personal decision" to stay by her husband and their 2-year-old son Josey:

"It is what it is, but I'm glad that my family is together."

While the 30-year-old didn't dish more, she was happy to gush about her little man:

"He is so cute. I've been showing everyone this one video of him in particular. He is a singer — he got it from me. He's full-on singing into this microphone, and it is the sweetest thing ever. He really is musically inclined. And he's not shy."

Sounds like no matter what, Josey will be their main priority!

[Image via Instagram.]

