NeNe Leakes Apologizes For Her Rape Comment

What's one thing stronger than family? Franchise growth opportunities!

And it looks that Vin Diesel is putting business before blood in the latest chapter of... "the Fast and the Furious cast's online beefs."

For the past few weeks, Tyrese Gibson has been begging Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson NOT to go forward with a solo Hobbs spinoff movie as it would push back the release of Fast & Furious 9 -- and, more importantly, Gibson's paycheck.

After The Rock officially signed on for the spinoff with Jason Statham -- effectively postponing Fast 9 from April 19, 2019 to an April 10, 2020 release -- Gibson attacked his costar on Instagram for what he claimed was hijacking the franchise while kicking the #FastFam to the curb.

Of course, it didn't take long for other members of the crew to chime in on the beef. But the response of one cast member in particular has caught us by surprise!

Diesel addressed the dispute on Instagram over the weekend and made it clear he was siding with The Rock, despite their well documented PR stunt social media quarrel last year.

Captioning a snap of himself and Johnson from Fast 5, the 50-year-old defended the Hobbs spinoff, noting it was the perfect way to hold fans over while Universal does some much needed maintenance on the rest of the Fast franchise.

Not only that, Vin totally took credit for bringing Johnson on board in the first place! (Look away, Tyrese!):

[Image via Universal Pictures.]