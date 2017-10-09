Home Videos Photos Shop
NeNe Leakes Apologizes For Her Rape Comment

10/09/2017 4:23 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooNeNe LeakesInstagram

NeNe Leakes speaks out.

Since receiving backlash for her rape comment, NeNe Leakes has decided to apologize.

As we previously reported, the Real Housewives of Atlanta starlet-turned-comedienne told a female heckler in the audience of the Girls Nite Out Comedy Tour on Saturday that she hopes an Uber driver "rape yo ass tonight."

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to express her regret over saying it:

I am sorryA post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

We wonder if she personally apologized to the person in the audience!

Is it even enough?? What do U think about the situation?

