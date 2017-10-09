Home Videos Photos Shop
WOW! NeNe Leakes Tells Female Heckler She Hopes An Uber Driver Will 'Rape Yo Ass'!

10/09/2017

What the fuck!

NeNe Leakes went too far during the Girls Nite Out Comedy Tour in Oakland, California on Saturday!

Taking the stage for her set, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star-turned-comedienne went off on one female heckler, telling her she hopes she gets raped by her Uber driver on her way home.

Not okay!!

Related: Lorne Michael Offers B.S. Excuse About SNL Not Roasting Harvey Weinstein

While being booed by the audience, NeNe straight up said:

"Hope he rape yo ass tonight."

You can't hear what led the 49-year-old to say it, but it really seems inexcusable regardless. Watch the clip (below):

This hasn't been NeNe's week at all!

As we previously reported, the reality TV starlet also got into it with Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter, Brielle, over claims of roaches in her home.

Well, her latest stunt certainly won't help her now!

[Image via Media Punch.]

