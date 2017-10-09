Rachel Bilson Robbed AGAIN — $50,000 Worth Of Property Gone In Home Burglary!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/09/2017 5:04 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersRachel BilsonSad SadHayden Christensen

It's been a rough past few weeks for Rachel Bilson.

TMZ reports that tens of thousands of dollars worth of property has been stolen from the Hart of Dixie star's L.A. home!

According to law enforcement officials, the actress left her residence around 10 a.m. on Friday. She returned about 4 hours later to find the place had been completely raided.

The thieves apparently had entered through a sliding glass door — which might have been left unlocked — and took somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 in shoes, handbags, jewelry, and other property.

It isn't the first robbery the actress has been a victim of. For those who forgot, Bilson was hit by the Bling Ring robberies back in 2009.

Friday's ransacking comes weeks after the 36-year-old announced she was splitting from longtime boyfriend Hayden Christensen.

