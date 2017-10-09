British Actress Romola Garai Recalls 'Humiliating' Hotel Room Meeting With Harvey Weinstein

Yet ANOTHER woman is coming forward!

As we reported, on Sunday, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company following multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

On Monday, British actress Romola Garai spoke to The Guardian about a "humiliating" meeting she had with the movie producer when she was only 18.

According to the Atonement actress, she went to his room at the Savoy Hotel in London where he "answered the door in his bathrobe." She recalls:

"Like every other woman in the industry, I've had an 'audition' with Harvey Weinstein, where I'd actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him… So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory."

The now-35-year-old thespian believes Weinstein acts the way he does to establish dominance over young actresses.

"The transaction was just that I was there… The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn't have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power."

But it's not just the Hollywood mogul who is at fault; the entire film industry is guilty of tolerating such behavior, she says:

"The people who asked me to go to his hotel room did so with an eye-rolling look of, 'This is weird but you just have to do it, you're not in any danger.' It was clear they were uncomfortable asking me to do it, but that it had to be done."

Sadly, Harvey's alleged harassment is "well known in the industry" and "really really common":

"There are so many stories about him sending weird texts and harassing actresses, telling them he'll give them a part if they come to dinner with him – that's really really common. And it's well known that he's had relationships with a lot of people that he's worked with, or have worked for him. Given how powerful he is, and given that they are always with women who are a lot younger than him, I think there is clearly an imbalance of power in those relationships."

Hollywood NEEDS to do better!

