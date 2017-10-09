Rose McGowan Calls For The Entire Weinstein Co. Board To Resign!

Following Harvey Weinstein's firing, Rose McGowan is speaking out to slam the "bro nature" of Hollywood!

In fact, she's even calling for the resignation of the entire The Weinstein Company board!

As we previously reported, amid the reveal of decades-long sexual harassment accusations against the movie mogul, we learned the actress was said to have settled with Harvey in 1997 for $100K. Though she has yet to publicly open up about what went down, Rose did admit she donated the "settlement" to a rape crisis center!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old explained there needs to be a change in the industry:

"Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP. Hollywood's power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look. In the way cooler than Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it. The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman. The days of Entourage-like behavior and thinking is as dated as your largely bro nature."

And she continued, adding Harvey isn't the only one who needs to leave the company:

"I'm calling on the board to resign effective immediately, and for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting."

Rose also has a message for women, telling them to stand up for other females:

"And for the women in Hollywood, free your minds. There are no 'rules' you have to play by. We affect the world's mind because we are creating and disseminating thought propaganda. There is a great responsibility to be better than you have to be. Stand for women. Stand for truth. Stop hurting us. Rise."

We have a feeling this won't be the last we hear from the star!

