Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein Donald Trump Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Disney, Football, Star Wars >> The New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Has Finally Arrived — WATCH!

The New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Has Finally Arrived — WATCH!

10/09/2017 6:16 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersDisneyFootballStar Wars

no title

Is it December 15 yet??

No? Rats.

As you surely know, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hitting theaters this December and we couldn't be more excited about it. While the premiere is still WEEKS away, promotion for the sci-fi flick is heating up!

Video: The Final Justice League Trailer Was Just Released

In order to appease fans as they wait for the big release, Disney dropped a new trailer for episode VIII during Monday night football. BLESS UP!!

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the new trailer (below) AND let us know in the comments section if you'll be seeing Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it hits theaters in December!

[Image via Star Wars/Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
Worst Movie Casting Of All Time!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein & Suggests Alleged Victims May Have Been 'Asking For It'!
Next story »
British Actress Romola Garai Recalls 'Humiliating' Hotel Room Meeting With Harvey Weinstein
See All Comments