Taylor Swift's First Reputation Concert Dates Are Sooner Than You Think!

10/09/2017 11:12 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftEd SheeranFifth Harmony

Taylor Swift is gearing up!

Reputation has yet to come out, but Taylor Swift is already prepping her fans for the tour!

While she's yet to announce those dates, the songstress did the next best thing, revealing she will be performing two concerts in December, one in San Jose, California and the other in Chicago.

Performing alongside Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, and more, Taylor will be at 99.7 Now!'s Poptopia on December 2 and B96's Jingle Bash on December 7!

Woo!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

