Taylor Swift Is Straight Up Creeping On Her Fans On Social Media & They're Loving It!

Taylor Swift Is Straight Up Creeping On Her Fans On Social Media & They’re Loving It!

10/09/2017

Taylor Swift is spreading the love!

Just because Taylor Swift isn't promoting Reputation like she has any other album, don't think she's sitting at home doing nothing!

Thanks to amazing screenshots, the songstress has been interacting with her fans on a more personal level by joining their Instagram live streams and commenting!

The old Taylor may be dead, but this new one is on another level!

Ch-ch-check out some of the best (below) interactions:

Ahh!

T.Swift clearly has so much love for her Swifties, but we do have to wonder if she'll be making the promo rounds once the album is released!

We're sure her fans want to see her in person!

