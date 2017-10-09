Taylor Swift Is Straight Up Creeping On Her Fans On Social Media & They’re Loving It!

Just because Taylor Swift isn't promoting Reputation like she has any other album, don't think she's sitting at home doing nothing!

Thanks to amazing screenshots, the songstress has been interacting with her fans on a more personal level by joining their Instagram live streams and commenting!

Related: Taylor's First Reputation Concert Dates Are Soon!

The old Taylor may be dead, but this new one is on another level!

Ch-ch-check out some of the best (below) interactions:

The moment Taylor Swift joined and commented on a fans Instagram Live, watch their reaction: pic.twitter.com/h0HHMPTzIZ

— THE POP HUB 👄 (@ThePopHub) October 9, 2017

Taylor talking to a fan on Instagram live about her cat and dental surgery - "you pure angelic human" https://t.co/KN2Dc77NEl pic.twitter.com/dk53VHXhEH

— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017

Taylor's comments on a fans Instagram live - "I'm still here dude!!!" https://t.co/E0sxsSiOhN pic.twitter.com/EXZkUXmql0

— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017

Taylor just out here trying to get noticed by a fan on her Instagram live today pic.twitter.com/L5rO5SrhhT

— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT JUST LITERALLY JOINED @nobodytrusttay LIVESTREAM!!! IM HAPPY FOR YOU BREE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Da2No8D9JT

— STEPHANIE (@steffyswiftie) October 8, 2017

Taylor joined a fans Instagram livestream earlier today, and commented on it! pic.twitter.com/1F68YNYJRq

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) October 7, 2017

More comments Taylor left on fans Instagram livestreams today pic.twitter.com/jLQ9D4kufK

— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017

RT FOR GOOD LUCK pic.twitter.com/kmbpi7zZZf

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) October 8, 2017

Taylor has been viewing, and messaging to people's instagram stories! pic.twitter.com/yH4ntuiC99

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNY) October 7, 2017

Ahh!

T.Swift clearly has so much love for her Swifties, but we do have to wonder if she'll be making the promo rounds once the album is released!

We're sure her fans want to see her in person!



Tags: fandom frenzy, gifs, instagram, music minute, reputation, taylor swift