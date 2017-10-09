Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein Donald Trump Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Hottest Stories Right Now! >> The Hottest Stories Right Now!

The Hottest Stories Right Now!

10/09/2017 12:59 PM ET | Filed under: Hottest Stories Right Now!
no title

Shakira & Gerard Piqué Reportedly Split!
[CLICK HERE]

UFC's Dana White Is FURIOUS At Jason Aldean For Choosing SNL Over Benefit Concert After Las Vegas Shooting: 'Fuck You… Stay Out Of Vegas'
[CLICK HERE]

Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Masturbated In Front Of A TV Reporter, 'Ejaculated Into A Nearby Potted Plant'
[CLICK HERE]

Foo Fighters Say Filming Carpool Karaoke Was Actually 'A Little Uncomfortable' — Find Out Why!
[CLICK HERE]

Nelly Arrested, Being Investigated For Second-Degree Rape
[CLICK HERE]

More Sex And The City 3 Drama! Kim Cattrall Was Supposedly Upset Her Character Kept Getting 'Humiliating' Storylines!
[CLICK HERE]

A Republican Senator Just Absolutely DEMOLISHED Donald Trump On Twitter — OH. MY. GOD.
[CLICK HERE]

Khloé Kardashian Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Her Pregnancy News Broke!
[CLICK HERE]

Gloria Allred Basically Shades The Fuck Out Of Daughter Lisa Bloom For Defending Harvey Weinstein!
[CLICK HERE]

Harvey Weinstein Has Been FIRED!
[CLICK HERE]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
The CUTEST Baby Zoo Animal Videos!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Rose McGowan Calls For The Entire Weinstein Co. Board To Resign!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: 'Rick and Morty' team 'not happy' with McDonalds sauce fiasco
See All Comments