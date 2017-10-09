Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein Donald Trump Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Nicole Scherzinger, Pussycat Dolls, Instagram, Nostalgia >> The Pussycat Dolls AND Nicole Scherzinger Are Reuniting!!!

The Pussycat Dolls AND Nicole Scherzinger Are Reuniting!!!

10/09/2017 6:09 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteNicole ScherzingerPussycat DollsInstagramNostalgia

no title

Don't cha wish your girlfriend was hot like one of the Pussycat Dolls??

On Monday, both a PCD reunion website AND an Instagram page (see HERE) popped up on the Internet, officially confirming a reunion between Nicole Scherzinger and the girls!

Related: All Eyes Are On Nicole Scherzinger & Her Ample Cleavage

According to The Sun earlier this month, the Stickwitu singers feel now is the time to get back together, and will hopefully surprise the music scene with new tunes! An insider revealed:

"Talk of the girls ­getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all. They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again. The girls feel the time is right to let bygones be bygones and put any differences they had behind them and celebrate the great songs they made. As well as their old tunes, they are hoping to treat fans with new music, too."

Loosen up those Buttons, PCD fans!

[Image via Rui M Leal/WENN.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
British Actress Romola Garai Recalls 'Humiliating' Hotel Room Meeting With Harvey Weinstein
Next story »
Kate Winslet & Jessica Chastain Have VERY DIFFERENT Takes On The Harvey Weinstein Scandal…
See All Comments