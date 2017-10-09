Disney Alum Tiffany Thornton Gets Married Two Years After Tragic Passing Of Her First Husband

Tiffany Thornton has found love again!

Nearly two years since the Disney star's husband Chris Carney tragically died in a car accident, she married her fiancé in a sweet ceremony over the weekend!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Is Open To Marrying Her Baby Daddy

On Saturday, the former Sonny With a Chance actress married worship pastor Josiah Capaci on Saturday after getting engaged two months ago.

Thankfully, she shared plenty of pics for fans to see!

💗 You are the greatest thing that's ever happened to me. I'll love you forever. 💗A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Sadly for Tiffany, many commenters came after her for marrying what they feel is too soon after her husband's passing - but she wasn't having any of it! In another post, she shared about their love:



Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Instagram.]



Tags: disney, josiah capaci, married, tiffany thornton, wedding, wedding waltz