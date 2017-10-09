Usher Is Trying To Have His Genital Herpes Case Thrown Out On The Assumption Of Risk

Usher is not going down without a fight.

As you surely know, the Yeah! singer is currently wrapped up in a couple lawsuits over allegations that he exposed sexual partners to genital herpes. One of the legal cases is taking place in Georgia as that's where complainant Laura Helm has filed her claim.

And while the controversy is only just heating up, the A-lister is doubling down on his defense that he's done nothing wrong. Apparently, the industry vet is trying to get the case thrown out on assumption of risk. Per Usher's defense, Miz Helm knew she risked contracting an STD by simply agreeing to sleep with him.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the hitmaker defends:

"With a one in six chance that any given partner could have genital herpes, [she] assumed the risk of contracting an STD each and every time she chose to have unprotected sex with a casual, consensual partner."

Laura has previously disputed this claim as she says the 38-year-old gave her no reason to believe that he was carrying a STD. Hmmm, very inneresting.

It's currently unclear if Usher and Laura used a condom every time they had intercourse. We're certainly curious to see how this whole thing plays out in court.

What do YOU think?? Is Usher in the wrong??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

