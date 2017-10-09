Younger's Dan Amboyer Comes Out As Gay & Gets Married All In One Weekend!

Younger's Dan Amboyer just took two MAJOR steps in his life.

The 31-year-old has officially confirmed he's gay AND has married his longtime boyfriend, Eric P. Berger. CONGRATULATIONS!!!

Amboyer decided to make his sexual orientation a public topic as he said "I Do" to the love of his life on Saturday. Awwww!

For a candid chat with People, Dan opened up about why he stayed quiet about being gay for so long and dished about his decade-long relationship with the financial planner. Ooooh, go on!

Dan shared:

"Being a young actor in the industry, I had a lot of people who strongly advised me to stay quiet. That was hard to live with. But I've never played a gay role before and I didn't want to be limited by some strange perception…. When I went to work on a new show or film, there was always a process of letting people know."

However, The Blacklist: Redemption performer is clearly done hiding his truth as he wed Berger in front of 115 loved ones at NYC's Marble Collegiate Church over the weekend. The guest list included Paloma Guzman, Tara Strong, Darren Starr, etc.

It's said the couple's first dance was choreographed by Beyoncé choreographer Jeffrey Page. LOVES it!!

On how he wanted to handle his coming out, Amboyer explained:

"It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way. There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country's perception of gay people. And Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he's become such an advocate for sexual fluidity. I think the more open actors can be the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward."

Hear! Hear!

Understandably, having a partner in the closet wasn't easy for Eric as he added:

"I've always thought of this component as a personal decision and a business decision for him. It has been difficult at times not having his public persona integrated in all parts of our lives, but I've never pushed him to come out publicly. That was a decision he had to come to for himself."

What a supportive partner. Good thing Dan locked him down!!

The love birds met via a dating site 10 years ago and have lived together for the last nine years. Per the newlyweds, they have an opposites attract love story. So cute!!!

In regards to their engagement, Dan tasked Eric with the job of proposing. After vowing to do it when Dan "least expected it," Eric popped the question while on a freezing cold hike on Overlook Mountain. The industry vet recalls:

"I was like, ‘This is the coldest day of the year! Why are we hiking up this mountain right now?!' I was so confused why we were the only people on the trail but when we got to the top, he turned around and had this nervous look in his eye. I was like, ‘What is happening?!' and then he pulled out the ring. It was very sweet – and also very cold."

That's the sweetest thing we've heard all day! Dan and Eric are obviously smitten with one another as Amboyer concluded:

"I want to live my life moving forward with integrity and pride. We might start a family one day I would feel so strangely if I didn't celebrate that with all of my family and friends and share that with the fans. This is just the beginning of a wonderful future."

Congrats again, you two! Be sure to let us know the MINUTE you start thinking about babies!

