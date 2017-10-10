Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Made 'An Unwanted Advance' Towards Angelina Jolie In The '90s!

Was no one safe from Harvey Weinstein's advances???

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Angelina Jolie is now coming forward as one of Weinstein's many sexual harassment victims. According to TMZ sources, the famed humanitarian says the disgraced movie mogul made the moves on her in 1998 during a junket for the film Playing By Heart.

Allegedly, the scandalized producer made "an unwanted advance" while they were in a hotel room. Understandably, Angelina was taken aback by Harvey's advances and declined his proposition. It's said that the now 65-year-old backed off after the rejection.

Playing By Heart was made while Weinstein was running Miramax. While Angelina never formally complained about Weinstein's supposed advances, we're glad she's speaking up now!

The A-lister told the Times:

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warned others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

This scandal gets worse by the day. Smh.

