Barack & Michelle Obama Condemn Major Political Donor Harvey Weinstein Following His Sexual Misconduct Scandal

The Obamas have spoken.

Amid the news that major Democratic party donor Harvey Weinstein has been accused of rape and decades worth of sexual harassment, Barack and Michelle Obama have released a statement on the scandal. Unsurprisingly, the former President and First Lady have publicly denounced the scandalized industry titan via their address.

According to CNN reporter Kevin Liptak, Mr. and Mrs. Obama feel the following:

Well said. We're glad to see that 44 and our favorite FLOTUS are distancing themselves from this monster!!

