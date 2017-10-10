Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Weinstein J.Law Gwyneth Paltrow Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Awardz, Cardi B >> Cardi B Brings It At The BET Hip Hop Awards! Watch Her Performance HERE!

Cardi B Brings It At The BET Hip Hop Awards! Watch Her Performance HERE!

10/10/2017 10:00 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteAwardzCardi B

no title

Yasss!

Easily our most anticipated performance at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards was chart topper Cardi B!

The rising rapper, who already took home Best New Single, Hustler Of The Year, and Best New Artist awards, took to the stage to perform her hit Bodak Yellow and absolutely crushed it!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via BET.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Emmy Awards 2017: Beauty Looks!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: BET Hip-Hop Awards: See the Winners List
Next story »
Harvey Weinstein Going To Rehab For Sex Addiction — Could It Get Him His Job Back??
See All Comments