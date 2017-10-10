Eminem Demolishes Donald Trump During BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Rap!

Don't mess with Slim Shady!

Previously recorded over the weekend, the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday where fans got to see Eminem perform a special freestyle rap!

Needless to say, the 44-year-old goes HARD, and his number one target is (of course) Donald Trump!

Not only does he call the current presidency a "kamikaze," he gives Barack Obama "props" for being a true leader!

Even after all these years, Em still has skills!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via BET.]

Tags: 2017 bet hip hop awards, awardz, barack obama, bet, bet hip hop awards, donald trump, eminem, music minute