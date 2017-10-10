Home Videos Photos Shop
Eminem Demolishes Donald Trump During BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Rap!

10/10/2017 9:38 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBarack ObamaDonald TrumpAwardzEminem

Don't mess with Slim Shady!

Previously recorded over the weekend, the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday where fans got to see Eminem perform a special freestyle rap!

Needless to say, the 44-year-old goes HARD, and his number one target is (of course) Donald Trump!

Not only does he call the current presidency a "kamikaze," he gives Barack Obama "props" for being a true leader!

Even after all these years, Em still has skills!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via BET.]

