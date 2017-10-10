New Details — Brad Pitt Threatened To Give Harvey Weinstein A 'Missouri Whooping' Over Gwyneth Paltrow Harassment!

Brad Pitt was ready to fight Harvey Weinstein over the sexual harassment he inflicted on then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow! We knew that Pitt was a stand up guy, but this is incredible.

As we previously reported, Miz Paltrow revealed in a chat with The New York Times that Weinstein propositioned her sexually after casting her in the major motion picture, Emma. The blonde starlet was only 22 at the time, but was in a serious relationship with Brad.

Related: Harvey's Wife Is Leaving Him!

Gwyn says after Harvey tried to bully her into giving him a massage in his hotel room, the Oscar winner confided in her man about the unsavory experience. While the 53-year-old has confirmed Gwyneth's account of what went down, it's since been revealed HOW EXACTLY Brad threatened the industry titan.

According to People, Pitt confronted Weinstein while at a Hollywood party in 1995. A source told the magazine:

"Brad threatened Harvey. He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, 'You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.'"

The insider also revealed that Pitt "made it clear there would be consequences" if Weinstein EVER tried to come onto Gwyneth again. It's said Brad promised to give Harvey a "Missouri whooping" if he mistreated his then-love. The tipser continued:

"He made it absolutely clear this was not going to happen again and it didn't."

Sadly, this threat somewhat backfired as the Iron Man actress has since revealed that Harvey berated her over the phone for telling Brad about the incident.

As to how Harvey reacted to Brad's threats, the confidant says Weinstein "tried to explain, then he stopped and listened and got the message." What's huge about Pitt going to bat for Gwyneth is that he wasn't a major star at the time. We mean, the Hollywood hunk took a "big risk" by confronting Weinstein.

The source put it perfectly as they dished to the publication:

"He was a young guy in Hollywood taking a chance… He's one of the only men in Hollywood who stood up and said something. That's a fact."

Bravo, Brad. Although, we DO wish he spoke out sooner about what a predator Harvey is…

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: brad pitt, busted!, celebrity feuds, controversy, film flickers, gwyneth paltrow, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, love line, sex