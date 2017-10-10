Frankie Muniz Reveals He Suffers From Memory Loss — Plus Everything You Missed From Last Night's Dancing With The Stars!

Get ready for the most emotional Dancing With The Stars recap ever!

During Monday night's episode of ABC's dancing competition, Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess were eliminated, Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd landed in the bottom two, and Frankie Muniz revealed his struggle with memory loss.

The theme of the night was "Most Memorable Year," where each contestant choreographed a dance in honor of a significant time in their life.

Frankie dedicated his quickstep to 2017 because he's learned to live in present as he can't remember much of his past, including all those years starring on Malcolm In The Middle alongside Bryan Cranston.

Watch his heartfelt confession (below):

They scored 24/30.

With the same score was Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, who dedicated their waltz to Owens' grandmother who passed away during his rookie year.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsec also scored high with a 24 after Nikki opened up about the year she nearly broke her neck in half, putting her entire career in jeopardy.

Nick and Peta scored a 23/30 after Nick gushed about the year he married Vanessa:

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas continued to prove why their front runners scoring a 26/30 with a waltz inspired by the year the violinist's father's death:

Derek and Sharna's jazz routine wasn't enough to keep them in a competition after scoring 23/30:

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold were near perfect with a 29/30 after a contemporary dance dedicated to the year he was officially adopted by his grandparents, after his birth mother struggled with substance abuse issues:

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Farber hit a high note scoring 24/30 for a foxtrot dedicated to the year she got engaged:

Then there was Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy who got a 24/30 after their dance inspired by the premature birth of Vanessa's third child, Phoenix Robert, in December 2016:

Drew Scott and Emma Slater also got a 24/30 for a twist in honor of the year Scott landed his TV gig:

Last but not least was Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy who scored 27/30 for a routine dedicated to Arlen learning to speak, eat, and move all over again after being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disorders:

