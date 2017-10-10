Home Videos Photos Shop
Demi Lovato's Life Is Simply Complicated — Watch The Trailer Full Of Tears And Triumph HERE!

10/10/2017 5:12 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFilm FlickersYouTubeDemi Lovato

Wow.

Demi Lovato is ready to give fans an intimate look at her life and sobriety in the new YouTube documentary titled, Simply Complicated!

Watch the trailer (above) to get a closer look at the popstar's day-to-day chaos and joy.

And tune in on October 17 for the premiere!

