Donna Karan Apologizes After Defending Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal!

10/10/2017 11:56 AM ET | Filed under: Fashion SmashionDKNYDonna KaranControversy

Donna Karan speaks out again!

Donna Karan is taking back her comments defending Harvey Weinstein.

As we previously reported, the fashion designer blamed his alleged sexual harassment victims by stating they may have been "asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality"!

On Monday, Donna clarified her statement about the movie mogul, saying it was "taken out of context." The DKNY founder shared:

"Last night, I was honored at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards in Hollywood and while answering a question on the red carpet I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe. I have spent my life championing women. My life has been dedicated to dressing and addressing the needs of women, empowering them and promoting equal rights. My statements were taken out of context and do not represent how I feel about the current situation concerning Harvey Weinstein. I believe that sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual. I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim."

The 69-year-old received a lot of backlash for defending Harvey, and for going so far as to victim blame.

Do U think she's made it right with this apology??

