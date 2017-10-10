Actress Gretchen Mol Shuts Down Rumors She Exchanged Sexual Favors With Harvey Weinstein!

Gretchen Mol is setting the record straight!

Following Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal, on Tuesday, the Boardwalk Empire star wrote a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter where she confronts rumors she had a "transactional relationship" with the movie producer.

According to the 44-year-old, it all started when a false blind item about her began circulating around the tabloids.

Mol writes:

"For 10 years or so, I've been aware of rumors that I had some kind of transactional relationship with Harvey Weinstein. They seemed to start on a gossip website that made money by peddling 'blind' items. A few facts had been taken from my Wikipedia page, were combined with stories about a movie mogul who was known for harassing women, quotes from 'reliable sources' were added and a malicious, viral rumor was born."'

Although Gretchen spoke to Jodi Kantor — who cowrote the now-famous New York Times exposé about Weinstein — and Ronan Farrow, she knew her account wouldn't be published because "it's not newsworthy."

However, the thespian wants to make it clear she did not "exchange sexual favors" with the mogul in order to advance her career! She writes:

"No. I did not exchange sexual favors with Harvey Weinstein, or anyone, for advancement in my career. I was never paid any settlement. The truth is that I have never been alone in a room with Harvey Weinstein. The extent of my interactions with him has been a handful of polite hellos at various premieres and award shows. This is in no way a defense of this person, it is merely a statement of fact."

Although she personally did not have an inappropriate encounter with Weinstein, she still condones his alleged actions, and champions the alleged victims for bravely coming forward.

"I am angry and disgusted about Harvey Weinstein's abuse of power and his shameless assaults against women. This kind of abuse of women is grossly familiar, and for many of us, it's hard to muster up surprise. I feel deeply for the women who had to deal with and navigate his incredibly entitled, bullying, revolting and inexcusable behavior. I am grateful to them and applaud their bravery in speaking out."

Read Gretchen's full column HERE.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: controversy, film flickers, gretchen mol, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, ronan farrow