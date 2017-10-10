Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Harvey Weinstein Tried To Proposition Her — & Ex-BF Brad Pitt Confronted The Industry Titan!

Harvey Weinstein is a predator.

This has become abundantly clear as countless actresses have come forward to detail their unsavory experiences with the indie movie mogul following The New York Times and The New Yorker's respective bombshell exposés. As you've likely heard, the two publications have accused the disgraced producer of conducting decades of sexual harassment, as well as rape.

Many of Weinstein's victims are actresses we've come to know and love over the years. Most recently, Gwyneth Paltrow has come forward to speak to the Times about an unwanted advance Harvey made towards her back when she was only 22.

According to the Iron Man star, shortly after booking her career changing role in Emma, the industry titan invited the Goop founder to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a "work" meeting. Apparently, the meeting ended with Harvey placing his hands on her and suggesting that they give each other massages in his bedroom.

The 45-year-old noted:

"I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified."

Gwyneth rejected his advances and confided in her boyfriend at the time — Brad Pitt. The El Lay native was understandably upset by the filmmaker's come on as she thought of him as her "Uncle Harvey." She was also blindsided by this situation as her agent at Creative Artists Agency set up the meeting.

Pitt, who confirmed this account via a rep, then confronted Harvey and warned the powerhouse to keep his hands off the blonde stunner. Weinstein responded to this confrontation by ripping Paltrow a new one.

She continued:

"I thought he was going to fire me… He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal."

How awful. Thankfully, Gwyn stood her ground and demanded that Weinstein keep their relationship a strictly professional one. This explains why Paltrow has previously praised Weinstein and continued to work with him over the years. At one point, Gwyneth was known as the "first lady of Miramax."

On her complex working relationship with Weinstein, Chris Martin's ex added:

"He was alternately generous and supportive and championing, and punitive and bullying."

What a complicated situation. Despite the fact that Weinstein helped her win an Oscar, Gwyneth appears to have little sympathy for his current plight as she concluded:

"We're at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over. This way of treating women ends now."

Hear! Hear!

Unfortunately, Gwyneth is just one of many Harvey Weinstein victims as several others have since opened up to the Times. Be sure to check out the other upsetting accounts from Rosanna Arquette, Judith Godrèche, Dawn Dunning, Tomi-Ann Roberts, and Katherine Kendall for yourself HERE.

