Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Raping THREE Women In Explosive New Yorker Exposé

The Harvey Weinstein scandal just got so much worse.

As you likely know, the indie movie mogul has been fired from his company, The Weinstein Company, following The New York Times' exposé detailing three decades of sexual harassment allegations. While we knew journalist Ronan Farrow was conducting his own investigation into the matter for The New Yorker, we didn't realize his piece would contain allegations of rape against the scandalized producer.

Related: George Clooney & Kevin Smith Denounce Harvey!

Man, oh man. On Tuesday, The New Yorker published an explosive piece which alleges that Weinstein raped three women, including actress Asia Argento. Per Farrow's account, the industry vet forcibly performed and/or received oral sex. Harvey has also been accused of having forced vaginal sex with women. That is so disturbing on so many levels.

On why Harvey is only just being exposed now, Argento explained to Farrow:

"I know he has crushed a lot of people before. That's why this story—in my case, it's twenty years old, some of them are older—has never come out."

Smh. How awful.

The piece goes on to confirm that, in addition to the alleged rapes, four women have accused the disgraced filmmaker of forcing unwanted physical contact. Specifically, Weinstein is said to have exposed himself to female victims or masturbated in front of them. This is almost identical to the claims made by the Times.

In fact, both Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette went on the record to detail how business meetings with the industry titan turned into them being propositioned sexually. Sorvino, who won an Oscar for her work in Miramax's Mighty Aphrodite, states Weinstein regularly "harassed her" for a sexual relationship during her time working on his films. Apparently, Harvey propositioned her at the Toronto Film Festival in 1995 and then, weeks later, showed up at her apartment.

She shared:

"… [Harvey] started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around."

So creepy. Arquette suffered through a similar experience as Weinstein tried to intimidate her into sexual situation while he was wearing only a bathrobe in his hotel room. To make matters worse, both Mira and Rosanna claim that after they shot down the powerhouse their careers suffered.

And if those stories weren't upsetting enough, the New Yorker piece also provided excepts from an audio recording where the 65-year-old admits to to groping Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. In this particular case, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. chose not to press charges against Weinstein, even though Battilana Gutierrez accused Harvey of touching her breasts and putting his hand up her skirt without her consent.

One police source told Ronan that not pressing charges was a mistake as they "had the evidence." If Weinstein had been convicted of assault, he could've faced jail time.

Weinstein has since denied the rape accusations as his spokesman noted in a statement:

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."

It's said Farrow has been working on this piece for 10 months as he interview 13 women who claim they've been victims of Weinstein spanning from the '90 until now. Be sure to read the FULL story for yourself HERE!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: asia argento, busted!, controversy, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, legal matters, mira sorvino, ronan farrow, rosanna arquette, sex