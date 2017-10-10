Harvey Weinstein Preparing To Fight His Firing!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Harvey Weinstein isn't going down without a fight.

According to a new report from The Blast, the industry mogul's lawyer contacted The Weinstein Company's board after Harvey's firing to remind them about a few protections outlined in his contract.

Related: Matt Damon DENIES Killing Exposé On Harvey Weinstein!

Apparently, the 65-year-old's latest paperwork says the filmmaker cannot be fired or ousted for any sexual harassment allegations prior to 2015 — which, as we've reported, includes most of the claims currently being made against him by actresses like Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

This means the company was well-aware of Harvey's behavior and abuse of power — but did nothing about it.

We'll keep you updated when we hear the next move…

[Image via Hoo-Me/Media Punch.]

