Rose McGowan Calls Ben Affleck A Liar Over His Harvey Weinstein Statement!

This Harvey Weinstein scandal is so disgusting, a lot of people near him are going to end up with some of it on them.

While it's only one man being accused of sexual assault, he was allowed to get away with it for years — meaning too many people stood by and did nothing.

While more women are coming out every day with their own stories, some Weinstein collaborators like Meryl Streep and Kevin Smith have said they had no idea.

Ben Affleck was a little late to the game, but he did eventually release a statement on Tuesday saying what he "read this morning" made him sick. He wrote:



Seems like he's going the route of denying he knew anything about it.

Well, Rose McGowan isn't letting him get away with that.

The actress blasted Ben across social media for his statement, saying she told him very clearly what happened to her:

@benaffleck "GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT" you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.

— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017



Presumably she's referring to a press conference for the only film they did together, Phantoms.

In case you weren't aware, that film came out in January of 1998, meaning the press for it would have been almost exactly twenty years ago.

And according to Rose, Ben knew before that, as he said he had already confronted him.

All that time…

