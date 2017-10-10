Another Harvey Weinstein Accuser Speaks Out — As Attorney Gloria Allred Compares The Scandalized Producer To Bill Cosby!

Another woman has come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Former filmmaker Louisette Geiss (above, left) claims the disgraced producer used a meeting about one of her films at the Sundance Film Festival to proposition her into watching him jerk off.

Speaking from her attorney Gloria Allred's (above, right) offices on Tuesday, Geiss said in 2008, Weinstein invited her to the premiere of Where in the World is Osama Bin Laden.

After the screening, she agreed to meet him back at the restaurant hotel where they were both staying, but they were turned away because it was closing. Weinstein then innocently suggested they meet in his office attached to his hotel room.

Fully aware of the rumors about the movie mogul, Geiss was hesitant at first, but agreed to join only as long as Weinstein promised he would not touch her. They even shook on it.

At first, Geiss contends the meeting was great — the two ended up having a "great conversation" about her movie, for which Harvey "seemed genuinely interested." But before the deal was sealed, the producer excused himself to go to the bathroom and re-emerged wearing a bathrobe — under which, Geiss recalls he was "buck naked."

Things got pretty weird from there. Geiss said Weinstein asked her to watch him masturbate and when she tried to leave, he grabbed her arm and "pleaded [she] watch him masturbate."

If she agreed, Weinstein said he'd introduce her to Bob Weinstein (the nice brother you want to meet, apparently) and, according to Geiss, "green light [her] script, but [she'd] have to watch him masturbate."

After that, Geiss left. Not just the hotel room, but the movie industry completely.

Allred, Geiss' attorney, said she's heard from several other women who say they are victims of unwanted advances from Weinstein, and that the statute of limitations for each alleged encounter has since expired.

To show some mercy, Allred is "inviting [Weinstein] to agree to engage in an arbitration of these claims with these women" with an agreed upon retired judge. The attorney says the proposal is "similar to what [she] suggested to Bill Cosby" amid his sex scandal — but the comedian "was not wise enough" to agree to it.

Allred notes that Weinstein will be smart to agree if he ever intends on returning to Hollywood one day, as an arbitration could be a "positive step he could take to restore his battered reputation."

We'd say Weinstein has nothing to lose , as his scandal already looks to be turning into the full Cosby.

