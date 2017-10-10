Home Videos Photos Shop
Harvey Weinstein's Male Collaborators Get Called Out For Remaining Silent — So Ben Affleck & Lin-Manuel Miranda Finally Speak Up!

10/10/2017

Hollywood heavyweights are coming out of the woodwork against Harvey Weinstein after the news of numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

From Meryl Streep to Kate Winslet, many have spoken out against the infamous producer.

But not everyone.

Related: Harvey Now Accused Of Raping Three Women

The Guardian released a list of Weinstein collaborators they attempted to contact, from whom they could not get a response, including Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Russell Crowe — who allegedly helped stop the last exposé, Leonardo DiCaprio, long-time collaborator Quentin Tarantino, Michael Moore — who is currently working with Harvey on a documentary about Donald Trump, and several others.

George Clooney, who was on their list, has since spoken out.

Now Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has been working with The Weinstein Company on a film version of In the Heights, has tweeted in response to being called out, writing:

A few hours later, Ben Affleck, who largely owes his Oscar to Harvey, finally came out and wrote:

These are fine statements, but what is everyone waiting for?

A written invitation, apparently.

Come on, men of Hollywood. There is strength in numbers, and we must all stand together against this kind of behavior!

