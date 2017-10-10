Harvey Weinstein Going To Rehab For Sex Addiction — Could It Get Him His Job Back??

Harvey Weinstein may still legally be denying the accusations against him, but it seems he's still doing something about the cause.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood heavyweight is boarding a private jet tonight bound for a European sex addiction rehab clinic. From the sound of things this man might need to go somewhere more prison-y, but it's a start. We guess.

One of their sources says Harvey is staying calm because he plans "to come back with fresh, new ideas."

Um… what? Like for his legal defense??

Nope. TMZ is also reporting that The Weinstein Company may not be done with Harvey after all. As a source explains:

"The Board has a problem because The Weinstein Co. IS Harvey Weinstein. Without him, it's nothing."

Harvey has already lawyered up, and there's definitely a settlement on the horizon. But that may be more than just a payout.

At least one source says with all the loose ends Harvey would be leaving, it's possible he may still have a role with the company.

He may still have quite a bit of leverage in negotiations; a big factor to consider is what the Board of Directors have to fear if this were to go to court.

After all, we're talking about years of sexual misconduct. Are they sure there isn't some proof that they found out a long time ago..?

As it stands, it doesn't so much look like TWC is going to be throwing Harvey a lifeline so much as Harvey is going to be dragging the Company down with him.

Hey, we wonder if Harvey coming back would have a list of prerequisites. And we wonder if the top of that list would be a stint in sex addiction rehab.

Just a thought…

