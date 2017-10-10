Harvey Weinstein's Wife Announces She's Leaving Him Amid Scandal!

It may have taken too long for consequences over these horrible actions, but now Harvey Weinstein is losing everything.

First he was fired from the company he cofounded. Now his wife, Georgina Chapman, has announced she is leaving him, telling People:

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

So much for her standing "100 percent behind" Harvey, as he said just days ago. Maybe he forgot to ask her?

The news comes on the heels of fans calling for a boycott of Georgina's Marchesa line.

This is Harvey's second failed marriage. He was first wed to his then-assistant Eve Chilton in 1987. They had three children before they divorced in 2004. The mogul then married the fashion designer in 2007. The couple have two children together, India Pearl, 7, and Dashiell Max Robert, 4.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, eve, georgina chapman, harvey weinstein, icky icky poo, marchesa