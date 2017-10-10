Heather Graham Says Harvey Weinstein Tried To Coerce Her Into Sex For A Movie Role!

The list seems to go on and on.

Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie. Just some of the women who have come forward with stories of Harvey Weinstein abusing his position to sexually harass or assault them with impunity.

We're sure there are still so many more just trying to figure out how to come forward.

Well, now you can add Heather Graham's name to that list.

The Boogie Nights star wrote her own story in an op-ed for Variety. Read an excerpt of the disturbing event (below):

"In the early 2000s Harvey Weinstein called me into his office. There was a pile of scripts sitting on his desk. "I want to put you in one of my movies," he said and offered to let me choose which one I liked best. "Later in the conversation, he mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife. He could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town. I walked out of the meeting feeling uneasy. There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there. "A few weeks later, I was asked to do a follow-up meeting at his hotel. I called one of my actress friends to explain my discomfort with the situation, and she offered to come with me. En route, she called me to say she couldn't make it. Not wanting to be at the hotel alone with him, I made up an excuse — I had an early morning and would have to postpone. Harvey told me that my actress friend was already at his hotel and that both of them would be very disappointed if I didn't show. I knew he was lying, so I politely and apologetically reiterated that I could no longer come by. "That was the end of that encounter — I was never hired for one of his films, and I didn't speak up about my experience."

Thank goodness she didn't go to that hotel room!

