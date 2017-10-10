Home Videos Photos Shop
Hillary Clinton Finally Breaks Her Silence On Harvey Weinstein's Scandal

10/10/2017 3:58 PM ET | Filed under: PolitikBarack ObamaHillary ClintonSexControversy

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton has broken her silence on the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

As you probably know, the Hollywood big wig — who donated thousands of dollars to the Stronger Together campaign (as he does for other Democratic nominees including Barack Obama) — was recently exposed for decades of sexual abuse allegations by several women who have come forward with their shocking stories.

In response to the reports, the longtime politician said in a statement via her communications director on Tuesday:

And just a reminder for the Trumpsters … Hillary might've unknowingly accepted donations from a sexual predator, but y'all knowingly elected one as President.

Thoughts on Hillary's reaction?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

