Jackie Chan's Estranged Daughter Etta Ng Comes Out As A Lesbian In Beautiful Posts!

Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng came out on Instagram in a beautiful post!

The teen took to the social media app last week to make the announcement with the caption "🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian#androgynous," and over the weekend, she thanked fans for all their amazing support!

Related: Younger's Dan Amboyer Comes Out & Gets Married!

Revealing how the Hong Kong media has "mocked" her sexuality and news of her relationship with Andi Autumn, she shared:

We love love!!

Etta's girlfriend also posted about the support they've seen, writing:

Amazing!!

You can see Etta's initial post (below):

🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynousA post shared by @stolenmilktea on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: etta ng, gay gay gay, instagram, jackie chan, lesbian, lgbt, love line