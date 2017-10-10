Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Harvey Weinstein J.Law Donald Trump Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Gay Gay Gay, Love Line, Jackie Chan, Instagram, LGBT >> Jackie Chan's Estranged Daughter Etta Ng Comes Out As A Lesbian In Beautiful Posts!

Jackie Chan's Estranged Daughter Etta Ng Comes Out As A Lesbian In Beautiful Posts!

10/10/2017 2:43 PM ET | Filed under: Gay Gay GayLove LineJackie ChanInstagramLGBT

Etta Ng shares the beautiful news!!

Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng came out on Instagram in a beautiful post!

The teen took to the social media app last week to make the announcement with the caption "🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian#androgynous," and over the weekend, she thanked fans for all their amazing support!

Related: Younger's Dan Amboyer Comes Out & Gets Married!

Revealing how the Hong Kong media has "mocked" her sexuality and news of her relationship with Andi Autumn, she shared:

I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance. 🌈❤️🙌🏻💪🏻 我對於大家的支持和愛感到十分驚喜與感激。你們在我和我女朋友 @andiautumn 的instagram户口留下的正能量實在令我感恩。多謝來自世界各地的你們給我的祝福，令我感到恩惠，當香港傳媒不斷去評論我的生活時，令我感受到無比的壓力。我從小在一個佈滿負面和封閉的環境下長大，但是隨著社會進步，我希望能夠利用我的故事來説出真相從而幫助其他和我處境一樣的人。我曾經對於世界和未來感到非常無助和迷惘，但慶幸身邊一直有不同的人去支持和鼓勵我，令我想通了，成長了。最後我想再次多謝大家的關懷和接受。🌈❤️🙌🏻🦄 #lgbt #androgynous #lgbtqai #loveislove #lovewins #lovealwayswins #lesbian #love #support #🌈 #androgynous #queer #gay #gaygram #loveyourself #advocacyA post shared by @stolenmilktea on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

We love love!!

Etta's girlfriend also posted about the support they've seen, writing:

Amazing!!

You can see Etta's initial post (below):

🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynousA post shared by @stolenmilktea on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: E L James' revised Fifty Shades Darker novel to be released in November
Next story »
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Harvey Weinstein Tried To Proposition Her — & Ex-BF Brad Pitt Confronted The Industry Titan!
See All Comments