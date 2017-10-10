Home Videos Photos Shop
Jenelle Evans Puts MTV On Blast For The Way They've Portrayed Her Marriage!

Jenelle Evans Puts MTV On Blast For The Way They've Portrayed Her Marriage!

10/10/2017 11:13 AM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMTVCelebrity FeudsLove LineReality TVTeen MomInstagram

Jenelle Evans is NOT happy with MTV — ~shocker~!

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to express her issues with the producers of her show after a recent episode showed marital problems between Evans and her husband, David Eason. Dramaaaaa!

The 25-year-old put MTV on blast as she thought the way they portrayed her relationship with Eason was "uncalled for." Jenelle went onto to say that filming the show is "not healthy anymore" and made threats to leave the reality TV hit.

The mother-of-three posted:

Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for. Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?! 🤔 I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. The first screenshot of the custody episode someone posted photoshopping a hand mark on my arm. The other screenshots are pictures I’ve taken myself from the same episode… and there aren’t any hand marks. Once they treat me with respect I’ll be back, if they don’t I’ll be happy with the life I’ve got. I told them this last night. #MarriedLife #MIA 💋✌🏼A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 10, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

However, the way her relationship was portrayed isn't the only qualm Jenelle has with the network. Per another IG post, Evans also showed that she's complained to an MTV official about how the show's been putting subtitles under her son Kaiser. In case you were unaware, the 3-year-old has previously undergone speech therapy.

Evans added:

Snap! Snap! Still, we're not sure if Jenelle is serious about quitting as she's threatened to leave the show before.

What do YOU think?? Do you think Jenelle's REALLY done with TM2?

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

