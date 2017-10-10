Jenelle Evans Puts MTV On Blast For The Way They've Portrayed Her Marriage!

Jenelle Evans is NOT happy with MTV — ~shocker~!

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to express her issues with the producers of her show after a recent episode showed marital problems between Evans and her husband, David Eason. Dramaaaaa!

The 25-year-old put MTV on blast as she thought the way they portrayed her relationship with Eason was "uncalled for." Jenelle went onto to say that filming the show is "not healthy anymore" and made threats to leave the reality TV hit.

The mother-of-three posted:

However, the way her relationship was portrayed isn't the only qualm Jenelle has with the network. Per another IG post, Evans also showed that she's complained to an MTV official about how the show's been putting subtitles under her son Kaiser. In case you were unaware, the 3-year-old has previously undergone speech therapy.

Evans added:

Snap! Snap! Still, we're not sure if Jenelle is serious about quitting as she's threatened to leave the show before.

What do YOU think?? Do you think Jenelle's REALLY done with TM2?

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

